China shares weighed by weak June factory data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on
Thursday, led by losses in industrial and material stocks after
data showing soft factory activity in June raised concerns about
an economic recovery.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was down 0.07% at 3,588.55 points, while the blue-chip CSI300
index was down 0.23%.
** Among the worst-performing sectors, the industrial
sub-index dropped 1.11% and the material sub-index
lost 0.8%.
** Data showed China's factory activity expanded at a softer
pace in June, as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the export
province of Guangdong and supply chain woes drove output growth
to the lowest in 15 months.
** The manufacturing sector has gradually returned to normal
but challenges linger, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin
Insight Group.
** "In the second half of this year, the low base effect
from last year will weaken. Inflationary pressure, coupled with
the economic slowdown, is still a serious challenge for China."
** The consumer staples sector was down 0.38%
in the morning session, with home-grown beer brand Tsingtao
Brewery Co leading losses with a near 2% drop.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.74%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.46% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 0.59%.
** Shares of the new energy vehicle firms also dropped on
Thursday. "The fundamentals of the new energy vehicle firms and
supply chain sector are strong, but investors including us have
some valuation concerns," said Wang Qi, CEO at MegaTrust
Investment.
** Investors are keenly watching out for the upcoming
first-half earnings season, which will largely determine the
market outlook and sentiment for the rest of the year, Wang Qi
added.
** Hong Kong's stock market is closed on Thursday for the
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.52%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)