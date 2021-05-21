China should let yuan rise to offset imported price rises, c.bank official says

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China should let its yuan
currency strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import
prices, a central bank official said in remarks published on
Friday.
Chinese policymakers have pledged to take measures to cool
red hot commodity prices and prevent them being passed on to
consumers, after producer price inflation accelerated to the
fastest pace in three and a half years in April.
"As an important commodity consumer in the world, the
imported impact from international prices is inevitable," Lu
Jinzhong, head of research at the Shanghai branch of the
People's Bank of China, wrote in China Finance, a magazine run
by the PBOC.
China should "enhance the flexibility of the exchange rate,
and let the renminbi (yuan) appreciate appropriately to offset
the imported effect", Lu said.
The yuan has gained over 2% since early April
against a broadly weaker dollar, and traders are debating how
much more strength authorities will tolerate.
Despite a push to increase global use of its currency, China
has maintained a tight grip on the yuan due to concerns that
excessive volatility could affect cross border capital flows and
harm the economy.
The global economic recovery and ultra-loose monetary policy
adopted by major central banks have driven imported price rises,
Lu said.
Rising commodity prices could hit Chinese firms and increase
credit risks of commercial banks, he added, adding that Chinese
firms should hedge price risks via instruments such as futures.
Higher commodity prices and a low base of comparison last
year could further drive up China's producer inflation in the
second and third quarter, the central bank has said.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)