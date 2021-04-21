Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China should not rush on digital yuan for cross-border payments - former central bank head

04/21/2021 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Zhou Xiaochuan attends the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China should not rush to use the digital yuan for cross-border payments due to regulatory obstacles and foreign concerns about it's global impact, Zhou Xiaochuan, the country's former central bank governor, said at the Boao Forum on Wednesday.

China is one of the frontrunners in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies to modernise financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments.

The digital yuan, which will be mainly for domestic retailing payments, is likely to be used for cross-border payments but it faces complex issues such as restrictions on money laundering and terrorist and gambling funding, Zhou said.

Cross-border payments via digital yuan were not easy, he said. "We cannot rush it."

The digital yuan would depend on the Chinese currency's global status being determined by China's economy, currency stability and convertibility, said Zhou, who was until 2018 was China's key architect and driver of its global yuan ambitions.

Zhou shrugged off foreign concerns that the digital yuan could pose a threat to the existing global financial system. Some in the United States have expressed concerns over China's bid to topple the dollar as the dominant global currency.

"In reality, it won't be that serious," Zhou said.

The yuan still trails behind the dollar in terms of convertibility and free use, Zhou said.

On Sunday, central bank vice governor Li Bo told the same forum that China will expand digital yuan experiments to more cities, but there is no specific timetable for its official rollout.

Li also said the yuan internationalisation will be a natural process, and China's goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other global currencies.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.17% 5.009539 Delayed Quote.0.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.08% 0.77146 Delayed Quote.0.92%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.10% 9.048622 Delayed Quote.2.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.39288 Delayed Quote.2.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.00% 5.1518 Delayed Quote.1.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.79329 Delayed Quote.1.69%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.04% 7.8169 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.2029 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.19% 0.086034 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.013257 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.71717 Delayed Quote.0.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.495 Delayed Quote.0.02%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.4981 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aOhio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife
RE
01:43aDollar struggles to recover after slump to 7-week trough amid lower U.S. yields
RE
01:39aChina should not rush on digital yuan for cross-border payments - former central bank head
RE
01:37aCopper slips on virus surge, weak dollar limits losses
RE
01:36aORNUA OPERATIVE  : Kerrygold sales up 13% with over 10 million packets sold weekly
PU
01:34aUK PM JOHNSON SAYS ON SOCCER : We must continue to protect our cherished national game
RE
01:34aBRITISH PM JOHNSON SAYS ON SOCCER : This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country
RE
01:34aBRITISH PM JOHNSON SAYS ON SOCCER : I welcome last night’s announcement
RE
01:25aFebruary freeze to hit refiners' earnings as investors look to demand
RE
01:21aOil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film
5ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED : ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ