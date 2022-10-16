China showed 'significant' Q3 rebound but faces challenges-state planner

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) -
China's economy showed a significant recovery in the third
quarter and employment is generally stable, said an official at
China's economic state planner on Monday, but the economy still
faces many challenges and difficulties.
The comments come as the world's second-largest economy
has grappled with stringent COVID-19 curbs and a deepening
property crisis.
"The improvement of the Chinese economy will be
consolidated as the effects of macro policies continue to be
released," said Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National
Development and Reform Commission, at a news conference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping touted the fight against
COVID-19 as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress by focusing
on security and reiterating policy priorities on Sunday,
suggesting strict pandemic restrictions will not ease anytime
soon.
China's economy likely grew 3.4% in July-September from a
year earlier, gaining pace from the 0.4% growth in the second
quarter, but the expected 2022 growth could still be one of the
weakest in almost half of a century, a Reuters poll showed.
China will unswervingly promote the opening up of its markets
and give greater space for economic development in Hong Kong and
Macau, Zhao added.
