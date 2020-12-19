Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China signals GM, biotech push in key policy statement

12/19/2020 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China will industrialise biotech breeding as part of a campaign to improve food security, top leaders said in a policy statement late on Friday, signalling Beijing could soon take a further step towards commercialising genetically modified (GM) crops.

According to a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held on Dec. 16-18, China needs to make better use of science and technology to achieve a "turnaround" in its seed industry.

"The key to ensuring food security lies in implementing the strategy of storing grain in the ground and storing grain in technology," according to the statement, published by the official Xinhua news agency.

The statement identified the seed industry and the state of China's arable land as major priorities over the next year. It said the country needed to prevent the misuse of land and build a "national food security industrial belt".

Beijing has invested heavily in GM research and development, and it made a breakthrough last year when it decided to issue biosafety certificates for domestic strains of genetically-modified soybean and corn.

However, it has been cautious when it comes to the commercialisation of GM crops.

Though the statement did not refer specifically to GM, analysts said it emphasises the role new technology must play in China's food security efforts, now a major priority as the country tries to insulate itself from trade disruptions and ensure it makes the most of its scarce farmland.

"The meeting proposed the orderly advance of the industrialisation of biotech breeding," said Mao Yifan of Industrial Securities.

"With the combination of the arrival of genetically-modified corn strains at the end of 2019 and the significant increase in corn prices, genetically-modified corn seeds with improved efficiency will be promoted or accelerated in China," Mao added.

The Central Economic Work Conference is an annual gathering in which top leaders and policymakers plot the country's economic course for the following year. [L1N2IY0QE]

(Reporting by David Stanway and Dominique Patton; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.16% 437.5 End-of-day quote.11.54%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 40 End-of-day quote.15.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aBANK OF MONGOLIA : Monetary policy statement - 2020/07
PU
01:24aBoeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing -U.S. Senate report
RE
01:10aChina signals GM, biotech push in key policy statement
RE
01:06aGinza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations
RE
12:22aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
RE
12/19Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package
RE
12/18Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
12/18Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
RE
12/18Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
RE
12/18Huawei CFO's alleged actions had 'no genuine connection' to U.S., her lawyers say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
5Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ