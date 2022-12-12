China slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry
said on Monday that U.S. sanctions on two senior Chinese
officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal
and seriously harmed Sino-U.S.-relations.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it imposed
sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in
Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public
security official in the region.
China has been accused of harsh policies to quell ethnic
dissent and control religious activities in Tibet -- accusations
that China rejects.
(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing
by Kim Coghill)