  Homepage
  News
News
China slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet

12/12/2022 | 02:35am EST
BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that U.S. sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-U.S.-relations.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

China has been accused of harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in Tibet -- accusations that China rejects. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
