STORY: China is taking dramatic action to prop up its ailing property sector.

On Tuesday the country did the biggest ever reduction in its benchmark mortgage rate.

The five-year loan prime rate was slashed by 25 basis points to 3.95%.

That's the most since it was introduced in 2019, and far more than analysts had expected.

The rate is the key factor in the pricing of mortgages, so a cut should help buyers.

Beijing has stepped up efforts to help the real estate market, but its moves have come in fits and starts.

The sector has been rocked by the collapse of major property developers, including giant Evergrande.

In 2023, new home prices saw their worst declines in nine years as buyers grew wary.

Worries over property - which accounts for around a quarter of China's economy - have also seen stocks tumble to five-year lows.

On Tuesday, most analysts said more would need to be done even after the rate cut.

One told Reuters it wasn't mortgage costs deterring buyers, but the fear that more developers could go bust.

Some argue tackling such concerns could require injecting cash into lenders, housing projects and property firms.