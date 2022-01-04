China slashes refined fuel export quota, raises LSFO -sources

Quotas for refined fuel exports totalled 13 million tonnes under the batch, down 56% from 29.5 million tonnes for the first allotment of 2021.

Most of the latest quotas were granted to state-run firms including China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Company, Sinochem Group and China National Aviation Fuel, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Separately, the government issued 6.5 million tonnes of quotas for exporting low-sulphur fuel oil, used primarily as marine bunker fuel. That was up 30% from the 5 million tonnes released in the first batch of 2021.

China's Ministry of Commerce, which is responsible for quota releases, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)