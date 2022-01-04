Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China slashes refined fuel export quota, raises LSFO -sources

01/04/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China more than halved the volume of export quotas for refined fuel, predominantly gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, under the first allotment for 2022, while raising the allowances for low-sulphur fuel oil by 30%, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Quotas for refined fuel exports totalled 13 million tonnes under the batch, down 56% from 29.5 million tonnes for the first allotment of 2021.

Most of the latest quotas were granted to state-run firms including China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Company, Sinochem Group and China National Aviation Fuel, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Separately, the government issued 6.5 million tonnes of quotas for exporting low-sulphur fuel oil, used primarily as marine bunker fuel. That was up 30% from the 5 million tonnes released in the first batch of 2021.

China's Ministry of Commerce, which is responsible for quota releases, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.81% 79.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.23% 6292.439 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.93% 76.633 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aELON MUSK : Musk-backed Starlink to refund pre-orders in India after govt order
RE
05:53aSupply worries boost aluminium and zinc prices
RE
05:49aChina slashes refined fuel export quota, raises LSFO -sources
RE
05:41aSterling Unlikely to Extend Gains Materially
DJ
05:36aOPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase
RE
05:34aFormer Wework CEO Adam Neumann Has Acquired Majority Stakes In Buildings With More Than 4,000 Apartment Units - WSJ
RE
05:34aEntities tied to adam neumann have bought majority stakes valued at a total of more than $1 billion in buildings in southern cities - wsj
RE
05:33aFormer wework ceo adam neumann has acquired majority stakes in buildings with more than 4,000 apartment units - wsj
RE
05:29aFactbox-Turkey starts 2022 with flurry of price hikes after inflation surge
RE
05:14aIndia's Axis Bank concludes structured derivative deals as RBI ban lifts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
3NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande climbs as it plays down buildings demolition impact
5ExpreS2ion announces further positive preclinical proof-of-concept resu..

HOT NEWS