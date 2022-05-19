China slightly eases COVID test rules for travellers from U.K.

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China removed on Thursday some
COVID-19 test requirements for people flying in from Britain,
part of changes to its draconian virus rules to better cope with
a pandemic driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Travellers from Britain will no longer need to take a PCR
test seven days before flying, and a requirements for an
antibody test has also been scrapped, China's embassy in Britain
said in a statement.
However, travellers from Britain will still need to do two
PCR tests within 48 hours of the departure of their flight to
China, and a pre-flight rapid antigen test in some cases, the
embassy said.
The changes follow a similar slight relaxation of COVID
testing rules for people arriving in China from countries
including the United States announced this week.
"Though a step in the right direction, we hope to see
further relaxation in particular to reduce the length of
quarantine requirements and also the resumption of direct
flights between the UK and China which have been suspended since
December 2020," said Tom Simpson, managing director in China at
the China-Britain Business Council.
China's "dynamic COVID zero" policy, which aims to minimise
the risk of infected travellers arriving from abroad, has
resulted in many barriers to international travel, from
restrictions on the issue and renewal of passports for Chinese
citizens to tough quarantine requirements upon arrival.
The majority of international flights to and from mainland
China have been cancelled for the past two years.
China's embassy in Brazil said it had removed from Thursday
the requirement for an antibody test and shortened a
pre-departure quarantine period for employees at Chinese
institutions flying to China to 10 days from 21 days previously.
Many embassies still have various additional requirements
for people going to China who have recovered from COVID or who
came in close contact with an infected person, including weeks
of pre-departure isolation.
(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Roxanne Liu)