China stainless steel futures jump by daily limit as nickel prices soar

* Shanghai stainless steel up 12%, Shanghai nickel rises 15%
* LME nickel prices more than double to over $100,000/tonne
* Dalian iron ore ticks up, SGX iron ore hovers near $170/T
BEIJING/MANILA, March 8 (Reuters) - China's stainless steel
futures soared by their daily limit of 12% to a record high on
Tuesday, as raw material nickel prices more than doubled on
intensifying concerns over supply from Russia following its
invasion of Ukraine.
The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, for April delivery, ended daytime
trading locked at 22,125 yuan ($3,503.56) a tonne, notching a
limit-up move.
The surge in stainless steel comes as nickel prices rallied
almost 111% to a record $101,365 a tonne on the London Metal
Exchange. The metal rose by the 15% daily limit to a
record 228,810 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai exchange.
Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel
needs, mainly for use in stainless steel and electric vehicle
batteries.
"The prospect of a ban on Russian commodity exports was felt
far and wide," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note. "Fears
over Russian supplies left buyers exposed to a short-term
squeeze."
With market sentiment towards downstream consumption in
China relatively optimistic, stainless steel prices could
further rise, Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note.
China's Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange Center halted trading
for nickel products pending further notice and raised trading
limits for both stainless steel products and nickel since
settlement on March 7.
Other steel products on the Shanghai bourse, however,
retreated, with construction rebar for May delivery
falling 1.2% to 4,956 yuan a tonne and hot-rolled coils
down 2% to 5,220 yuan a tonne.
Iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange ticked up 0.4% to 844.50 yuan a tonne after a
volatile session.
April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange gained 1%
to $167.55 a tonne by 0804 GMT.
Spot 62% iron ore in China traded at $163 a tonne on Monday,
the highest since mid-August, SteelHome consultancy data showed.
<SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Dalian coking coal slipped 0.1%, while coke
was virtually flat.
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)