China starts 2021 with robust imports of major commodities: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China's imports of
major commodities are expected to show strong growth in January
data, a reflection more of short-term factors, however, that are
topping off a solid economic underpinning.
Imports of crude oil, iron ore and coal are all expected to
show gains from prior months, while liquefied natural gas (LNG)
will hold near December's record high.
Crude oil imports for January are estimated at around 12
million barrels per day (bpd), according to vessel-tracking and
port data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research, up strongly from
official figures of 9.06 million bpd in December.
While an increase of 32.4% from the prior month looks
robust, the strong January performance is playing catch-up after
December's weaker outcome. In December, many tankers arrived at
Chinese ports but didn't discharge cargoes as some independent
refiners had exhausted import permits and had to wait for the
turn of the year for new quotas to come into effect.
It's likely that China's independent refiners will use much
of their quotas in coming months because they prefer to lock in
supplies early, and work through stockpiles later.
This means China's crude imports may remain elevated in
coming months, even if fuel demand growth is moderate due to
concerns about scattered clusters of COVID-19 infections that
have led to lockdowns in parts of the world's second-biggest
economy.
Increased refining capacity should also serve to keep crude
imports robust, though this may depend on the strength of both
domestic and export demand for refined fuels.
LNG imports in January are expected at around 8.1 million
tonnes, slightly lower than December's record 8.21 million,
according to data compiled by Refinitiv.
The recent surge in LNG imports from November's 6.43 million
tonnes and 5.23 million in October is a reflection of winter
demand as China continues to transition heating away from coal
boilers to cleaner-burning natural gas.
A colder-than-expected winter also spurred LNG imports, but
the question is how quickly demand falls back as freezing
weather draws to an end.
Inclement weather was also a factor behind strength in
January's seaborne imports of coal, estimated at 20.75 million
tonnes by Refinitiv, up from 18.74 million in December and 10.21
million in November.
COAL POLICY
China's imports of coal have become largely policy-driven,
with the authorities tending to impose informal restrictions in
the second half of the year to limit the total annual imports.
This helps domestic producers remain profitable, but allows
sufficient imports to provide some form of price competition.
It's possible to argue, however, that Beijing got the coal
sector wrong with its effective ban on imports from Australia,
which created a shortage of the fuel just as a cold winter
boosted demand beyond expected levels.
This led to soaring domestic prices and a scramble for
cargoes from exporters other than Australia, in turn driving up
seaborne coal prices as well.
Iron ore is another commodity that looks set for a solid
January performance, with Refinitiv estimating seaborne imports
of 94.08 million tonnes, up from December's 85.35 million.
China's steel output rose to an all-time high of 1.05
billion tonnes in 2020 on construction-intensive stimulus
spending as Beijing worked to boost the economy after the
lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Rising port inventories and an official commitment to lower
steel output this year have placed question marks, though, over
whether iron ore imports in 2021 will match the record official
tally of 1.17 billion tonnes in 2020.
Much will depend on whether Beijing can deliver stronger
economic growth without increased steel production, and if it
can't, what the likelihood is that growth concerns will top
those of rising pollution and energy consumption from higher
steel output.
Overall, China's imports of major commodities in January are
more than just a reflection of an economy well on it way to
recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
However, even though import volumes may have been driven by
factors with a limited life span, the overall backdrop remains
constructive given the expectations that China will prioritise
ongoing economic growth in 2021.
