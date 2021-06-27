Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China starts Baihetan hydro project, biggest since Three Gorges

06/27/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men work on building a hydropower facility at a construction site of Baihetan hydropower station, in Liangshan, Sichuan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The giant Baihetan hydropower plant on the upstream branch of China's Yangtze river has begun generating electricity for the first time on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The project's first two 1-gigawatt (GW) turbines will go into formal operation after a three-day trial, CCTV said. The project will eventually consist of 16 such units, making its total generation capacity second only to the Three Gorges Dam once it is fully completed in July next year.

Baihetan was built by the China Three Gorges Corporation and is located on the border between the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. It is part of a cascade of dams on the Jinsha river, which is the upstream section of the Yangtze.

Though the Three Gorges Corporation said it was one of China's biggest and most challenging engineering projects, with a dam height of 289 metres (948 feet), it has taken only four years to build.

The project is part of a national scheme to generate electricity and deliver it to high energy-consuming regions on the eastern coast, and is also designed to strengthen control over water flows during the heavy summer flood season.

An ultra-high voltage (UHV) electricity transmission line connecting Baihetan to the eastern province of Jiangsu started construction in late 2020 and is expected to launch in 2022. Another UHV from Baihetan to Zhejiang province, also in eastern China, is waiting for Beijing's approval.

Provinces in eastern and central China with larger populations and more developed economies have been experiencing electricity shortages during peak demand periods.

Additionally, regions that used to rely on coal for electricity generation are scrambling to find clean power sources, mainly from regions in western China, to drive their economies amid pressure from the central government to meet climate change goals.

In its latest five-year plan covering the period of 2021-2025, Sichuan province aims to complete the construction of 10 hydropower plants project and start building another seven.

The 10.2-GW Wudongde hydro project, built upstream on the Jinsha from Baihetan, was put into full operation in mid-June.

Environmental group have criticised the large-scale damming of the Yangtze and its tributaries because of concerns the over-engineering of the river has destroyed major habitats and damaged natural flood plains.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/27Boeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
06/27UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
RE
06/27777X won't 'realistically' fly until 2023 -FAA
RE
06/27Canada's Brookfield Business Partners acquires Modulaire Group for $5 billion
RE
06/27Volkswagen's mexico unit says future production adjustments cannot be ruled out but expects improvement in chip supplies in second half of 2021
RE
06/27Volkswagen's mexico unit says preparing to restart production starting next week and during july amid global chip shortages
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says 153,028,665 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 27 vs 152,184,243 individuals as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says 179,261,269 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 178,873,816 individuals as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says delivered 381,282,720 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 381,276,030 doses delivered as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says administered 323,327,328 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 322,123,103 doses administered as of june 26
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : INDIAN COMMERCE MINISTER: 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws
4China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
5SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : BARCELONA: Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pandemic... ..

HOT NEWS