China state assets regulator sees progress in crackdown on 'zombie' firms

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China has turned around more than 2,000
loss-making "zombie" and heavily indebted companies in its
campaign against poorly performing enterprises, the deputy head
of the country's state assets regulator said on Tuesday.
China in 2016 set a goal of eliminating thousands of
unprofitable zombie firms - those that have survived on bank
loans and local government backing - by 2020.
However, it has provided little in the way of a progress
report this year as the campaign took a backseat to the fight
against the coronavirus pandemic, while a string of high-profile
defaults by highly rated state-owned enterprises shook the
country's corporate bond market last month.
Official news agency Xinhua said in October last year that
China had cleared up more than 95 percent of zombie companies
and enterprises in extreme difficulty, nearing its goal of
phasing out all zombie enterprises by the end of 2020.
By the end of 2019, 2,041 firms classed as zombie companies
or as suffering from extreme hardship had managed to make up
operational losses, Weng Jieming, vice chairman of the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(Sasac), was cited as saying by state-run China News.
Almost 700 zombie and hardship-hit firms have exited the
market, while more than 800,000 surplus personnel have been
transferred and resettled, he added.
Weng said Sasac would urge central government-run
enterprises to consolidate this progress and avoid a relapse
into loss-making by plugging loopholes in business management.
