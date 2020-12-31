China state banks buy dollars to ease sharp yuan rally, traders say

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's major
state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at the rate of
about 6.52 yuan on Thursday, traders said, in a move viewed as
an effort to keep the local currency from rising too fast and
breaching a key level.
The onshore spot market opened at 6.5204 per
dollar and surged to a high of 6.5148 at one point in morning
trade, its loftiest since June 22, 2018.
The state bank action quickly dragged the yuan to the weaker
side of 6.52 per dollar, four traders told Reuters.
"Two state banks bid at that level today," said one of the
traders.
For the year, the yuan has appreciated nearly 7% and is set
to book its first annual gain in three.
Another trader said big banks started purchasing the
greenback whenever the spot price rose past 6.52, adding the
move could be an attempt by authorities to control the pace of
yuan appreciation through state banks.
Traders added that 6.52 is widely seen as the ceiling for
the yuan for now. A breach of that level could push the yuan
over the key rate of 6.5, considered by markets as a new red
line for authorities.
A third trader said a breach of 6.52 could trigger execution
of some currency derivatives including options, which would lead
the yuan to strengthen past 6.5 per dollar level.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Chinese
policymakers were comfortable with the yuan's rise to 2 1/2-year
highs as a rebound in the world's second-biggest economy
accelerates.
But the central bank could take action if rapid rises in the
closely managed currency hurt the country's exports.
A weaker U.S. dollar, the widening yield gap between China
and the United States and China's effective coronavirus
containment have underpinned the yuan, prompting it to rise
about 10% against the dollar since late May.
State-run banks are widely believed to trade on behalf of
the central bank in the country's foreign exchange market, but
they could also trade on their own behalf.
(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Sam Holmes)