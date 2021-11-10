Log in
China state council think-tank met property body, financial firms in Guangzhou, says Cailianshe

11/10/2021 | 11:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A think-tank of China's state council met a local property association and financial institutions in the southern city of Guangzhou, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said on Thursday.

Participants exchanged views on the current property market situation, the report said, without further elaboration.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
