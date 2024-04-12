(Corrects fourth paragraph to say that coal mines in capacity reserve system would not be required to sign medium- and long-term contracts, adding word "not")

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state planner on Friday finalised a rule to set up a domestic coal production reserve system by 2027, aimed at stabilising prices and coal supply.

The rule, which was first issued in draft form by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in December, called for 300 million metric tons of "dispatchable" annual coal production by 2030, equivalent to about 6% of last year's production.

The new system will ensure a certain amount of production capacity is ready to be mined when needed.

Coal mines that are part of the capacity reserve system must be able to dispatch output when authorities deem prices to have exceeded a "reasonable" range or when supplies are tight. They would also not be required to sign medium- and long-term contracts, according to an explanatory note by NDRC.

China is the world's top coal consumer and producer, mining 4.66 billion tons last year, but the country has been concerned about energy security since a crippling domestic coal and power shortage in 2021.

