BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner head said on Saturday that he is confident the country will achieve the 2022 growth target of around 5.5%.

"China's economic development has strong stamina and great resilience, and market entities are full of vigor and the ability to resist risks are strong," said He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commision, on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.

