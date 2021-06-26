China state planner says expects coal supply crunch to ease in July

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China's state planner said that
it expects a coal supply crunch to ease and coal prices to fall
in July, according to a report from the official Xinhua news
agency on Sunday.
"With the growth of hydropower and solar power generation in
the summer, as well as the increase in coal production and
imports, the contradiction between coal supply and demand will
tend to ease," said the National Development and Reform
Commission, according to the report.
"It is expected that coal prices will enter a downward
channel in July, and prices will drop significantly."
China's state planner and market regulator earlier in June
jointly launched an investigation into coal prices, saying they
would crack down on speculation and hoarding.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Muyu Xu; Editing by William
Mallard)