Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China steel body calls for limit of steel exports amid green drive

08/19/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coils of steel wire are seen at a steel market in Shanghai

(Removes incorrect Reuters Instrument Code for unrelated company)

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) on Thursday proposed limiting China's total steel exports and cutting shipments of lower-grade products, in an effort to ensure domestic supply amid the country's efforts to cut carbon emissions.

In a proposal to industry exporters, the steel body said traders should "actively adjust their export strategies and consciously reduce total export volume" to guarantee domestic supplies and reduce energy consumption.

Export firms must resist the temptation to rely on export volumes and high international prices to drive profits and focus on high-end products, shipping less or no ordinary products, the association said in a statement on its website.

Beijing vowed to keep this year's crude steel production at or below than the record 1.065 billion tonnes it churned out in 2020 as China aims to reduce carbon emission from the ferrous sector.

However, surging international commodities prices and robust overseas demand had propelled Chinese steelmakers to crank up output and hike exports although Beijing had adjusted steel tariffs twice this year and removed export tax rebates for around 170 products.

In the first seven months of the year, China exported 43.05 million tonnes of steel products, up 30.9% from the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aBain-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals eyes $672 million IPO - source
RE
06:30aFutures slide on taper, growth fears; oil slump hits energy stocks
RE
06:29aOil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
RE
06:25aU.S. states rush to meet deadline to join $26 billion opioid settlement
RE
06:23aJuly CPI Miss Unlikely to Change BOE Inflation Forecast
DJ
06:20aChina steel body calls for limit of steel exports amid green drive
RE
06:14aChina's planned anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong unsettles financial sector
RE
06:12aROBINHOOD MARKETS : tumbles 12% after warning of slowdown in retail trading
RE
06:11aToyota says to slash September output amid chip crunch, COVID resurgence
RE
06:05aGoldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL) : European shares fall almost 2% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners
4ALLIANZ SE : FIFTY SHADES OF GREEN: EU sustainable fund rules muddy the waters
5S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

HOT NEWS