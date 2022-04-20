China steel market walks high wire between cutting output, boosting growth: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 20 (Reuters) - China's iron ore
and steel markets are having to juggle several different and
contradictory factors in trying to work out whether the current
elevated prices are justified.
The two biggest issues are the aim of the government to once
again limit steel output this year to a level below that of
2021, while at the same time accelerating economic growth in the
second half of the year to meet a 5.5% annual target.
At first glance, the call by China's state planner for a
reduction in crude steel output in 2022 seems bearish for iron
ore demand, but perhaps bullish for steel prices, especially if
there is a supply shortage in the second half of the year.
The National Development and Reform Commission will ensure
energy consumption and environmental controls meet requirements,
spokesman Meng Wei told a briefing on Tuesday.
"The target is to make sure that national crude steel output
will fall in 2022 from a year earlier," said Meng, adding that
key areas for cuts include Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze
river delta.
Steel production was 88.3 million tonnes in March, down 6%
from the same month in 2021, while first quarter output was
243.38 million tonnes, a drop of 10.5% from the same period last
year.
The first two months of the year saw steel production drop
as pollution curbs were imposed before and during the Beijing
Winter Olympics, while lockdowns as part of China's
zero-COVID-19 policy affected output last month.
These lockdowns are going on, including in some steel
producing areas, meaning production this month and in the second
quarter overall may be lower than would otherwise be the case
ahead of the peak summer construction season.
But this raises the possibility of catch-up production in
coming months, meaning iron ore demand would rise as steel mills
increased capacity utilisation in order to meet demand created
by government stimulus spending.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.8% in the first
quarter, slightly ahead of market expectations but also below
the 5.5% target for 2022 as a whole.
The below-par GDP growth wasn't unexpected given the COVID
restrictions, and the market expectation is that the economic
accelerator will be pressed fairly hard once the current
outbreak is over.
This of course assumes that China's zero-COVID policy is
actually sustainable and it is able to exit the lockdowns
without having to impose new ones in different cities.
IRON ORE DILEMMA
Overall, it appears that the outlook for iron ore is hostage
to how successful China is with its strategy for eliminating
COVID, and if so, how much stimulus spending it deploys in order
to meet the economic growth target.
The spot price of iron ore for delivery to north China
, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency
Argus, was $149.80 a tonne on Tuesday.
While this is off its peak of $160.30 a tonne on March 8, it
remains elevated by historical standards and is up 72.2% from
its 2021 low of $87, set on Nov. 18.
Iron ore prices have been boosted by weather-related supply
issues in number two exporter Brazil, and the likely loss of
exports from Ukraine, the fifth biggest shipper, following the
invasion by Russia on Feb. 24.
China's iron ore inventories at ports <SH-TOT-IRONINV>
dropped to 152.9 million tonnes in the week to April 15, down
from the recent high of 160.95 million in the week to Feb. 18,
but it's worth noting that they are still higher than at any
time since August 2018.
Conversely, inventories of steel rebar <SH-TOT-RBARINV> were
8.95 million tonnes in the week to April 15, down from the
recent peak of 9.22 million in the week to March 4.
However, rebar stockpiles are well below what they were
around the same time in the previous two years, with the same
week in 2021 recording inventories of 9.06 million tonnes, and
10.75 million in 2020.
This implies that steel mills are likely to have to boost
output in coming weeks, which in turn should keep demand for
iron ore at solid levels.
The main problem for the steel and iron ore markets is
timing. It's reasonable to expect a strong boost to
infrastructure and construction spending in order to lift GDP to
the annual target, the question is when this will start.
GRAPHIC-China steel output vs Shanghai rebar price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JRzx1C
