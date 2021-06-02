China steelmaking ingredients jump on upbeat spot market prices

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Prices for steelmaking raw
materials on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped on
Wednesday to catch up with a strong spot market trend.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse
, for September delivery, closed 2.8% higher at 1,169
yuan ($182.95) a tonne. They jumped as much as 4.8% to 1,192
yuan per tonne earlier.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> gained $6 to $206.5 a tonne on
Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian exchange rose
3.6% to 1,859 yuan a tonne and coke advanced 2.3% to
2,580 yuan per tonne.
"In the short-term, the market is still trading on hopes of
easing production curbs for steel products," analysts with
Huatai Futures wrote in a note.
Authorities in the steel hub Tangshan discussed relaxing
production cuts at some mills, local media reported earlier this
week.
Meanwhile, the coke market is in a backwardation, leaving
further room for futures prices to rise, Huatai Futures added.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained.
Construction rebar, for October delivery, ended
0.5% higher to 5,002 yuan a tonne.
Hot-rolled coils futures, used in the
manufacturing sector, inched 0.8% higher to 5,305 yuan a tonne.
The July contract for stainless steel futures
edged up 0.8% to 16,125 yuan a tonne.
Officials from the country's market regulator said on Monday
that the government "attaches great importance" to commodities
prices, regularly monitoring the trends of iron ore, steel,
coal, crude oil and other products, and implementing targeted
supervisions. (https://bit.ly/3yT4n5J)
($1 = 6.3896 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)