China stocks climb as Beijing pledges continued policy support

12/21/2020 | 02:34am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% to end at 5,046.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%to 3,420.57.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 3.6%, while Shanghai's STAR50 index surged 2%.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index and the CSI300 IT index rose 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

** China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, is being watched by investors amid speculation that Beijing would make policy changes amid accelerating growth, following a virus-induced slump earlier this year.

** "Setting the tone for stable and continued policies lays a foundation for a market rally, providing opportunities for both growth and cyclical firms," Southwest Securities analysts said in a note.

** Bucking the broad strength, surveillance camera maker Hikvision and top chipmaker SMIC eased on index exclusion and U.S. blacklisting.

** SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.18%.

** At 07:22 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5494 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.5385.

** As of 07:23 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 43.34% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING URBAN-RURAL COMMERCIAL (GROUP) CO.,LTD. -0.57% 21.06 End-of-day quote.147.47%
CHIMIN HEALTH MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. -9.99% 30.47 End-of-day quote.-44.60%
DATANG HUAYIN ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD 0.34% 2.95 End-of-day quote.15.23%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.25% 45.88 End-of-day quote.40.13%
NIKKEI 225 -0.18% 26714.42 Real-time Quote.13.13%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.26% 4437.33 Delayed Quote.23.38%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.18% 4465.46 Delayed Quote.18.10%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -5.20% 19.86 End-of-day quote.66.33%
SHANGHAI JINFENG WINE COMPANY LIMITED 8.00% 9.86 End-of-day quote.153.82%
SOUTHWEST SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.19% 5.17 End-of-day quote.-0.39%
SPIC YUANDA ENVIRONMENTAL-PROTECTION CO.,LTD. 0.57% 5.28 End-of-day quote.-6.88%
SUZHOU LONGJIE SPECIAL FIBER CO., LTD. -9.99% 28.84 End-of-day quote.6.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.5323 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.24% 6.5506 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
