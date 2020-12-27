China stocks climb on upbeat industrial profit data

* SSEC +0.3%, CSI300 +0.7%, HSI 0.0%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.7%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 3.8%
* FTSE China A50 +1.2%
SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday,
helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a
continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,078.60 by the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.3% to 3,406.69.
** Consumer firms led the gains, with the CSI300 consumer
staples index and the consumer discretionary index
rising 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.
** Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in
November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong
industrial production and sales, as manufacturers continue their
recovery from the COVID-19 downturn.
** China will overtake the United States to become the
world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than
previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the
two countries from the pandemic, a think tank said.
** China's economic recovery is better than expected, Guotai
Junan Securities said in a report.
** The direction of economic recovery overseas in 2021 is
clear, while the sporadic resurgence of coronavirus cases in
China has limited impact on the momentum and pace of the
country's economic recovery, the brokerage added.
** In Hong Kong, tech stocks weighed on the market. The Hang
Seng index was unchanged at 26,391.20 points, while The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to
10,361.85.
** The Hang Seng tech index dropped 3.3% by the midday
break.
** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
fell 7% and were on course for a sixth straight session of
decline.
** China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the
country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its
lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow
to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)