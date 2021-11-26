China stocks close lower on COVID-19 concerns

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on
Friday as domestic COVID-19 cases and a new and possibly
vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant weighed on investor
sentiment, with semiconductor-related and energy shares leading
the drop.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 4,860.13,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,564.09
points.
** For the week, the CSI300 index shed 0.6%, while the
Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.
** A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of
China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities
and a nearby city to cut public transportation services.
** That sent tourism stocks and consumer
staples down 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.
** Meanwhile, the real estate sub-index, the
energy sub-index, the semiconductor sub-index
dropped between 1.2% and 2.8%.
** In the global market, the detection of a new coronavirus
variant in South Africa spooked investors, pushing them to dump
risk assets and flock to safe havens.
** Refinitiv data showed outflows of around 800 million yuan
through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme
,, showing overseas investors were net
sellers of A-shares.
** Morgan Stanley said it continues to prefer A-shares in
the China space and will wait for a better entry point.
** "Recent remarks around a policy easing stance and an
A-share structural inflow catalyst are positive, but pressure
lingers on the earnings front and consensus' estimates reduction
could last for longer," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)