China stocks close lower on dire economic activity data

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China stocks ended down on
Monday after data showed the country's economic activity had
cooled sharply in April due to COVID-19 lockdowns, with
investors looking past Shanghai's June reopening plan and a
home-loan rate cut for first-time buyers.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 3,956.54,
while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3% at
3,073.75.
** China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on a year
before, almost twice the projected drop, while industrial output
fell 2.9%, compared with analysts' forecast for a slight
increase.
** This comes as data shows new bank lending in China hit
its lowest level in nearly four-and-a-half years in April, as
the pandemic jolted the economy and weakened credit demand.
** Shanghai set out plans for return of more normal life
from June 1 and for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that
has lasted more than six weeks.
** To prop up the property sector, the central bank cut the
lower limit of interest rates on home loans for first-time
purchasers by 20 basis points, based on Loan Prime Rates.
** "Although we expect this cut to provide a benefit, the
positive impact could be quite limited, as stringent
anti-COVID-19 measures appear set to continue for an unspecified
time," Nomura analysts said in a note.
** "We expect more policy actions to follow in the next few
months," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at
Pinpoint Asset Management.
** China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term
policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on
Monday, and some banks expect the lending benchmark loan prime
rate could be lowered at the monthly fixing on Friday.
** China's property sales in April fell at their fastest
pace in around 16 years. Meanwhile, sources told Reuters three
leading Chinese property developers had been asked by
authorities to issue bonds this week.
** Property developers gained 1.5%, energy
shares rose 2.2%, while healthcare firms
lost 2.1%, and automobiles declined 1.4%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom.)