China stocks dip weighed by policy tightening concerns; Hang Seng up

* SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI 0.3%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.6%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 10.4%
* FTSE China A50 -0.2%
BEIJING, Jan 27(Reuters) - China stocks dropped on Wednesday
on worries that policy makers would shift to a tighter stance to
cool gains in share prices and property markets after the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 0.03% at 3,568.40 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.08%.
** The blue-chip index's consumer staples sector
was down 1.8%. The real estate index fell 0.41% and
the healthcare sub-index dropped 0.34%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.2% and Shanghai's
tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.53%. The
start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.27%
** China will not exit from supporting policy prematurely, said
Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), at a
virtual meeting of World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
** Still, investors interpreted that as a looming exit of easier
monetary policies after the Lunar New Year holiday and sold off
over-valued stocks as their fundamentals do not support the
price without stimulus, said Wendy Liu, UBS' head of China
strategy.
** The central bank has rolled out a raft of measures, including
cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios since early-2020 to
support the virus-hit economy, but it has shifted to a steadier
stance in recent months as the recovery solidified.
** Markets shrugged off data showing profits at China's
industrial firms grew for the eighth straight month in December,
which suggested a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 slump.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.25% to
11,724.14, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.21% at
29,454.02.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
fell 1.57%, while Japan's Nikkei index
gained 0.31%.
(Reporting Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in
Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)