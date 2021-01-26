Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks dip weighed by policy tightening concerns; Hang Seng up

01/26/2021 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI 0.3%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.4%

* FTSE China A50 -0.2%

BEIJING, Jan 27(Reuters) - China stocks dropped on Wednesday on worries that policy makers would shift to a tighter stance to cool gains in share prices and property markets after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03% at 3,568.40 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.08%. ** The blue-chip index's consumer staples sector was down 1.8%. The real estate index fell 0.41% and the healthcare sub-index dropped 0.34%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.2% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.53%. The start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.27% ** China will not exit from supporting policy prematurely, said Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), at a virtual meeting of World Economic Forum on Tuesday. ** Still, investors interpreted that as a looming exit of easier monetary policies after the Lunar New Year holiday and sold off over-valued stocks as their fundamentals do not support the price without stimulus, said Wendy Liu, UBS' head of China strategy. ** The central bank has rolled out a raft of measures, including cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios since early-2020 to support the virus-hit economy, but it has shifted to a steadier stance in recent months as the recovery solidified. ** Markets shrugged off data showing profits at China's industrial firms grew for the eighth straight month in December, which suggested a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 slump. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.25% to 11,724.14, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.21% at 29,454.02. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 1.57%, while Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.31%. (Reporting Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.74% 2.73 End-of-day quote.3.02%
HANG SENG -2.48% 29433.69 Real-time Quote.8.09%
NIKKEI 225 -0.96% 28546.18 Real-time Quote.5.02%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.35% 4907.42 Delayed Quote.6.43%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.17% 4925.72 Delayed Quote.5.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aVirgin Australia's January domestic capacity misses forecast due to state travel curbs
RE
12:21aVirgin australia operating 40% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in january, down from earlier forecast of 60%
RE
12:21aVirgin australia will reduce head office by up to 350 roles in coming months, finalising 3,000 job cuts announced in august
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aWalmart plans to fill online orders with help from robots at some U.S. stores
RE
12:02aOil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline
RE
01/26China stocks dip weighed by policy tightening concerns; Hang Seng up
RE
01/26Dollar on back foot with Fed's Powell likely to sound dovish note
RE
01/26Philippines third-quarter GDP contraction revised to 11.4% from 11.5%
RE
01/26WORLD BANK : Lao PDR Signs Agreement to Protect Forests and Reduce Carbon Emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip, Microsoft's brisk earnings boost tech sector
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
4LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. : LG Display reports stronger profit on iPhone demand, rising panel prices
5ICONIC MINERALS LTD. : Clarification Regarding Closing of Iconic's Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ