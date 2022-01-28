China stocks end at 16-month low ahead of Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell to 16-month
closing lows on Friday, extending losses even after state-backed
newspapers and fund houses tried to calm investor nerves
following a sharp sell-off last session on worries over faster
U.S. monetary policy tightening.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 4,563.77,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,361.44.
** For the week, the CSI300 index went down 4.5%, dropping
the most since August 2021, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 4.6% in its biggest weekly decline in 11 months.
** "Sentiment had the largest weekly drop post September
2020," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Divergence between
US/China policy cycles continues since the year began and equity
investors could sell ahead of CNY holidays to avoid
uncertainty."
** Mainland Chinese markets will be shut for the week-long
Lunar New Year holiday, starting Jan. 31.
** State-backed securities newspapers wrote in editorials,
citing experts, that overseas risks could only have a limited
impact on China, while a slew of Chinese mutual funds bought
their own fund products, in efforts to soothe investor nerves
after shares hit their lowest in nearly 16 months on Thursday.
** Energy stocks lost 2.9%, with coal miners
were down 3.5%.
** Banks, consumer staples,
semiconductors went down between 1% and 2%.
** However, shares in the tourism and education
sectors closed up 2.1% and 5.6%, respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)