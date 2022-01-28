Log in
China stocks end at 16-month low ahead of Lunar New Year

01/28/2022 | 02:42am EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell to 16-month closing lows on Friday, extending losses even after state-backed newspapers and fund houses tried to calm investor nerves following a sharp sell-off last session on worries over faster U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 4,563.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,361.44.

** For the week, the CSI300 index went down 4.5%, dropping the most since August 2021, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 4.6% in its biggest weekly decline in 11 months.

** "Sentiment had the largest weekly drop post September 2020," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Divergence between US/China policy cycles continues since the year began and equity investors could sell ahead of CNY holidays to avoid uncertainty."

** Mainland Chinese markets will be shut for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, starting Jan. 31.

** State-backed securities newspapers wrote in editorials, citing experts, that overseas risks could only have a limited impact on China, while a slew of Chinese mutual funds bought their own fund products, in efforts to soothe investor nerves after shares hit their lowest in nearly 16 months on Thursday.

** Energy stocks lost 2.9%, with coal miners were down 3.5%.

** Banks, consumer staples, semiconductors went down between 1% and 2%.

** However, shares in the tourism and education sectors closed up 2.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.98% 101.15 Delayed Quote.3.05%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.28% 4137.88 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.55% 3942.54 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.04% 6.3624 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
