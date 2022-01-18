China stocks end higher as property, infrastructure firms gain

* SSEC +0.8%, CSI300 +1.0%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11.4%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 3.3%
* FTSE China A50 +1.0%
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on
Tuesday, with infrastructure and property firms leading the
gains as the country's central bank unexpectedly cut the
borrowing costs of its medium-term loans.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 4,813.35,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to
3,569.91. Both indexes posted their best daily performance since
last Wednesday.
** China's central bank on Monday cut the borrowing costs of
its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020.
Analysts believe the rate cuts could lead to strong
infrastructure spending, credit growth and support for the real
estate sector in 2022.
** Real estate developers jumped 4.1% on
Tuesday, amid news on Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co's bond
issuance to fund real estate acquisitions.
** The bond sales plan by the Shanghai government-controlled
bank, the first Chinese bank to do so, pointed to a broadening
of financing channels for the property sector, analyst said.
More financial institutions were expected to follow suit.
** Beijing has been encouraging large developers and banks
to acquire quality assets from cash-strapped real estate firms
to ease the liquidity pressure on the sector.
** Investor sentiment was also lifted by comments from Jin
Xiandong, an official of China's National Development and Reform
Commission, reassuring markets that news of defaults by some
highly leveraged real estate developers will not affect Chinese
companies' overseas bonds issuance.
** The infrastructure sub-index jumped 3.7%,
while the construction and engineering sub-index
surged 4.3%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Jason Xue and Andrew
Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)