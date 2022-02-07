China stocks end higher, catching up with overseas indexes as markets reopen

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on
Monday, as markets played catch-up with last week's gains in
global equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before
the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to 4,634.09,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2% to 3,429.58
points.
** China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample
even as seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News
said on Monday.
** The CSI Construction Engineering Index and
the infrastructure sub-index jumped 6.2% and 4.6%
respectively, after China's state planner said it would
accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.
** The National Development and Reform Commission also said
more efforts would be made to expand domestic demand, China
Daily reported http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202202/07/WS62005a79a310cdd39bc84f34.html.
** Banks added 3.3%, energy shares
surged 4.9%, and automobiles rose 2.8%.
** Tourism stocks reversed earlier losses and
edged up 0.2%, while media stocks lost 0.8%, as
tourism revenues and box office sales during the holiday both
disappointed.
** "Despite a nearly 48% increase in the number of people
returning to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday
compared to last year, a contraction in movie box office sales
and tourism revenues – due perhaps to the worsening economy –
suggests that this did not result in materially higher
consumption demand," said Nomura in a note.
** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded
at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19
cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer
sentiment.
** Nomura added that they expect to see more real and more
supportive measures only after the annual National People's
Congress conference in early March.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)