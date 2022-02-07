Log in
China stocks end higher, catching up with overseas indexes as markets reopen

02/07/2022 | 02:22am EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Monday, as markets played catch-up with last week's gains in global equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to 4,634.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2% to 3,429.58 points.

** China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample even as seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday.

** The CSI Construction Engineering Index and the infrastructure sub-index jumped 6.2% and 4.6% respectively, after China's state planner said it would accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.

** The National Development and Reform Commission also said more efforts would be made to expand domestic demand, China Daily reported http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202202/07/WS62005a79a310cdd39bc84f34.html.

** Banks added 3.3%, energy shares surged 4.9%, and automobiles rose 2.8%.

** Tourism stocks reversed earlier losses and edged up 0.2%, while media stocks lost 0.8%, as tourism revenues and box office sales during the holiday both disappointed.

** "Despite a nearly 48% increase in the number of people returning to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday compared to last year, a contraction in movie box office sales and tourism revenues – due perhaps to the worsening economy – suggests that this did not result in materially higher consumption demand," said Nomura in a note.

** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19 cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer sentiment.

** Nomura added that they expect to see more real and more supportive measures only after the annual National People's Congress conference in early March. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS