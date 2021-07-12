Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks end higher on PBOC's surprise RRR cut

07/12/2021 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip share index jumped on Monday as risk appetite improved after the central bank said it would cut reserve requirements to prop up the economy, outweighing any investor concerns about Washington's new sanctions.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.25% at 5,132.71 points. Despite its strong performance on Monday, the index was, however, down 1.5% for the year and more than 13% below peaks hit in February.

At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 0.67% at 3,547.84 points, while the smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index closed higher by 3.68%.

Analysts and economists attributed the gains to China's efforts to sustain the economic recovery momentum as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to underpin the economy.

"We think this broad-based RRR cut could boost market sentiment in the short term and improve stock market liquidity," said Meng Lei, A-share strategist at UBS Securities.

Meng expects liquidity-sensitive sectors and those with strong earnings growth expectations, including EV, batteries, new energy, to outperform in the short term.

Meanwhile, markets showed little reaction to the Biden administration's decision on Friday to add 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aBritain's ASOS to sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in U.S. push
RE
03:50aPolitics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks
RE
03:50aTAKE FIVE : Bond bulls, China's conundrums and U.S. earnings
RE
03:50aEuro zone bond yields hover near lows as investors await c.bank clues
RE
03:43aGold slips as dollar gains some ground, equities firm
RE
03:40aChina stocks end higher on PBOC's surprise RRR cut
RE
03:38aMinutes  skingsley says inflationary pressures too low to justify a change towards less expansionary monetary policy
RE
03:35aMinutes  swedish c.bank's skingsley says easing pandemic restrictions will lead to a strong recovery
RE
03:22aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE  : Zero Carbon Freight Index - Methodology
PU
03:17aEurope's climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares relieved by mood shift, hurdles ahead
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3ATOS SE : 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4TESLA, INC. : OLD ECONOMY RECHARGES LEAD MARKET: Andy Home
5ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS