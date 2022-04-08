China stocks end higher on stimulus expectations amid COVID surge

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on
Friday, buoyed by expectations of further policy easing measures
to support a slowing economy hit by the country's worst COVID-19
outbreak in two years.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.5% to 4,230.77,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to
3,251.85.
** For the week, the CSI 300 Index dropped 1.1%, while the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9%.
** "Range-bound sentiment continues amid concerns on macro
recovery, COVID-19 management and tightening liquidity
globally," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Earnings estimate
reductions further accelerated."
** Real estate developers surged 2.7%,
financial firms gained 1.3%, and construction
engineering stocks jumped 4.1%.
** Energy and resources shares added
1.3% and 1.6%, respectively.
** China reported 1,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and
22,648 new asymptomatic cases on April 7.
** Economists expect Beijing to take imminent monetary
easing measures to prop up the economy and make sure China
remains on track to hit its around 5.5% growth target for this
year.
** "China's virus prevention and lockdown measures continue
to have a negative impact on the economy and the job market, and
markets expect the authorities to cut interest rates or take
other easing measures as early as next week," economists at OCBC
Wing Hang Bank said in a note.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)