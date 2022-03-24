China stocks end lower as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on
Thursday on worries about aggressive rate hikes by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, with sentiment dented by Sino-U.S. concerns
after Washington sought to deter Beijing from aiding
sanctions-hit Russia.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.6% lower at
4,251.31, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%
to 3,250.26 points.
** U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled
they stand ready to take more aggressive action to bring down
unacceptably high inflation, including a possible
half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy
meeting in May.
** The Biden administration on Wednesday warned Beijing not
to take advantage of business opportunities created by
sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its
banned financial transactions.
** The United States will "absolutely" enforce export
controls if Chinese companies send semiconductors to Russia that
were made with U.S technology, a move that could "essentially
shut them down."
** "Uncertainties like the Ukraine crisis and a hawkish Fed
have not been eliminated, although China's policy has reversed a
downtrend in the market, the (rebound) process would be bumpy,"
said Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First
Seafront Fund Management Co.
** Chinese stocks rebounded from 21-month lows last week
after the country's top policymaker pledged to support the
domestic economy and financial markets, while market
participants are awaiting supportive measures to materialize.
** Surging COVID-19 cases continued to dent investor
sentiment. China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases
on March 23, down from 2,667 a day earlier.
** Shares in real estate, consumer staples
, tourism and new energy went
down roughly 1.5% each.
** Information technology and semiconductor stocks
both lost more than 2%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)