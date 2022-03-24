Log in
China stocks end lower as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh

03/24/2022 | 03:48am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday on worries about aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with sentiment dented by Sino-U.S. concerns after Washington sought to deter Beijing from aiding sanctions-hit Russia.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.6% lower at 4,251.31, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,250.26 points.

** U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled they stand ready to take more aggressive action to bring down unacceptably high inflation, including a possible half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting in May.

** The Biden administration on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions.

** The United States will "absolutely" enforce export controls if Chinese companies send semiconductors to Russia that were made with U.S technology, a move that could "essentially shut them down."

** "Uncertainties like the Ukraine crisis and a hawkish Fed have not been eliminated, although China's policy has reversed a downtrend in the market, the (rebound) process would be bumpy," said Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co.

** Chinese stocks rebounded from 21-month lows last week after the country's top policymaker pledged to support the domestic economy and financial markets, while market participants are awaiting supportive measures to materialize.

** Surging COVID-19 cases continued to dent investor sentiment. China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23, down from 2,667 a day earlier.

** Shares in real estate, consumer staples , tourism and new energy went down roughly 1.5% each.

** Information technology and semiconductor stocks both lost more than 2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.74781 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.31892 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.79541 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.09787 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.0131 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.69528 Delayed Quote.1.86%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.61% 3872.81 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.41% 3637.71 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.01% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
