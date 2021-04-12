China stocks end lower as materials, transport firms weigh

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on
Monday, weighed down by materials and transport stocks, as
worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of
upbeat economic data due later this month.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7%, to
4,947.75, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1%
to 3,412.95.
** Leading the declines, the CSI300 materials index
and the CSI300 transport index slumped
3.9% and 4.1%, respectively.
** Courier giant S.F. Holding Co Ltd fell 9.4%,
following a 10% drop on Friday after flagging losses for the
first quarter.
** China's first quarter economic growth data probably would
beat market expectations, which could raise worries over a quick
tightening of monetary policy, Huaan Securities said in a
report.
** The market could also encounter challenges as much
stronger-than-expected PPI could lead to marginal changes in
monetary policy, the brokerage added.
** Ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions also affected sentiment.
** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the
United States is concerned about China's aggressive actions
against Taiwan and warned it would be a "serious mistake" for
anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by
force.
** Foreign investors on Monday purchased a net 6.4 billion
yuan ($976.71 million) worth of A-shares as they hunted for
bargains, according to Refinitiv data.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.77%.
** At 07:06 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5534
per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.553.
** As of 07:07 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 33.69% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
($1 = 6.5526 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)