Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks end lower as property firms drop on tax scheme plans

10/26/2021 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Tuesday, pulled down by property shares as sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented home-buyer sentiment and risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,963.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.3% to 3,597.64 points.

** Property firms extended losses and finished 2.8% lower, fuelled by concerns over a planned pilot real estate tax scheme.

** The property tax, likely to be tested initially in first- and second-tier cities, "will hurt home-buyer sentiment and discourage investment demand, and thus, deepen the physical property market downturn," brokerage CLSA wrote in a note.

** "We expect more property policy fine-tuning to offset the negative impact of the property market downturn and weak economic outlook," CLSA added.

** The healthcare sub-index and the agriculture sub-index lost more than 1% each.

** Shares in information technology and construction engineering added more than 1% each.

** China Galaxy Securities said currently there is no structural opportunity in the market, but companies with good earning results in the third quarter are recommended.

** Separately, China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to China's commerce ministry.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4496.43 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.04% 4255.92 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aAfter being registered as a DASP, Trakx launches its regulated digital asset platform
DJ
03:59aAsset manager Fidelity International to halve portfolio emissions by 2030
RE
03:58aInflation outlook key for timing of Polish interest rate rise - central banker says
RE
03:57aSouth African lender Absa names Sello Moloko as next chairman
RE
03:57aChina stocks end lower as property firms drop on tax scheme plans
RE
03:56aUBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high
RE
03:53aS.Korea finance minister seeks to stabilise bond market
RE
03:52aInflation expectations at new seven-year high, shooting past ECB target
RE
03:47aUK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says
RE
03:46aChinese developer Modern Land defaults; property shares drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Modern Land defaults; property shares drop
2BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
3Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
4Orange profit held back by drop in co-investment returns
5Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says

HOT NEWS