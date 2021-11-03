Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks fall after premier warns economy faces downward pressure

11/03/2021 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday as risk appetite took a hit after Premier Li Keqiang warned of economic downward pressure while new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high, lifting the prospect of fresh curbs in Beijing.

** At the midday break, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.39% at 4,820.96 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.38% to 3,492.46 points.

** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.23%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.71% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.93%.

** Premier Li was quoted by state media on Tuesday evening saying that China's economy faces new downward pressures, but that policymakers would keep economic operations within a reasonable range and take measures to support industrial sectors.

** "The resurgence of virus spread and worsening supply constraints are dampening China growth outlook," Ken Cheung, the chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said, noting that China's strict virus containment approach would weigh heavy on consumption and discourage travel across the country.

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, although growing inflationary risks weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 1% at 24,857.01 points by the end of the morning session, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 8,798.96.

** Market analysts and traders said investors were also anxiously awaiting the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due later in the day, where the U.S. central bank was likely to announce winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aTencent has long-term plan for chip development, investment
RE
01:39aAsian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook
RE
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead -2-
DJ
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead of Fed; Dow Tops 36,000
DJ
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
01:20aDollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper
RE
01:17aWith bond-buying 'taper' in the bag, Fed turns a wary eye to inflation
RE
01:15aIndia's Oct services growth strongest in over a decade, input costs surge
RE
01:12aAustralia joins New Zealand to ratify regional trade pact RCEP
RE
01:10a2014 VS 2021 : How a Fed taper can move asset prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Finan..
2Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
3Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
4Financial Statements - 2021 3Q
5China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

HOT NEWS