China stocks fall after premier warns economy faces downward pressure

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday
as risk appetite took a hit after Premier Li Keqiang warned of
economic downward pressure while new locally transmitted
COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high, lifting the
prospect of fresh curbs in Beijing.
** At the midday break, the blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.39% at 4,820.96 points, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.38% to 3,492.46 points.
** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.23%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.71% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 0.93%.
** Premier Li was quoted by state media on Tuesday evening
saying that China's economy faces new downward pressures, but
that policymakers would keep economic operations within a
reasonable range and take measures to support industrial
sectors.
** "The resurgence of virus spread and worsening supply
constraints are dampening China growth outlook," Ken Cheung, the
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said,
noting that China's strict virus containment approach would
weigh heavy on consumption and discourage travel across the
country.
** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster
pace in October, although growing inflationary risks weighed on
business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed
on Wednesday.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 1% at
24,857.01 points by the end of the morning session, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 8,798.96.
** Market analysts and traders said investors were also
anxiously awaiting the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting due later in the day, where the U.S. central bank was
likely to announce winding down of pandemic-era monetary
stimulus.
