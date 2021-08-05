China stocks fall as Beijing's crackdown fears hit sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Thursday,
as investors took cues from state media reports to dump online
gaming companies, fertilizer producers and spirit makers,
worried these sectors could be the next target of a government
crackdown.
** Risk appetite is also curbed by concerns over the fresh
outbreak of COVID-19, as the delta variant spreads in the
country.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to end at
4,948.67, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%
to 3,466.55.
** Online gaming stocks, which slumped on Tuesday after a state
media report labelling the industry "spiritual opium", fell
further, as official Securities Times called for healthy
development of the sector.
** Gaming stocks including Perfect World, Youzu
Interactive and Wuhu Sanqi Interactive Entertainment
Network Technology all dropped.
** Investors also scrambled to exit chemicals makers such as
Luxi Chemicals Group and Yunnan Yuntianhua Co
on news that China is probing into chemical
fertilizer companies over price gouging.
** Growth hormone stocks, including Changchun High & New
Technology Industries and Anhui Anke Biotechnology
(Group) Co tumbled, after state media issued a new
warning that such products do damage to people's health.
** In addition, investors dumped spirit makers, including
Kweichow Moutai Co and Luzhou Laojiao Co
, as they were spooked by an article on the Ministry
of Science & Technology's website that linked alcohol with some
types of cancers.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)