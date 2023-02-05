China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday
as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor
sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the
latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve.
China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end of the
morning session, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark
slipped 2.3%.
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese
spy balloon on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S.
airspace and triggered a dramatic spying saga that has clouded
already strained Sino-U.S. relations.
China strongly condemned the military strike on the balloon
that it says was used for meteorological and other scientific
purposes. Beijing said the balloon had strayed into U.S.
airspace "completely accidentally".
"Undoubtedly, the incident is a negative headline for the
market," said Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom
Asset Management. "The strong U.S. jobs report also cooled the
fever of 'rate pivot' perceptions, leading to a surging dollar
and a declining yuan."
In a note, ING analysts wrote, "The implication is an
intensified tech war. Both sides will likely impose more export
bans on technology in different industries."
China's yuan touched a near one-month low against
the dollar, and markets widely expect the heightened
geopolitical risks could cap further upside room of the local
currency.
Foreign investors sold a net 4.4 billion yuan ($649 million)
of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect Scheme so far on Monday.
Chinese shares in consumer staples dropped 1.7% and
tech giants listed in Hong Kong skidded 3.7% to lead
the decline.
Meanwhile the Hang Seng benchmark is on course for the
lowest close in a month, following a strong rebound since
end-October as investors bet on China's economic reopening and
other measures to support growth.
"After a 50% rally in the Hang Seng and much more in other
major China market indices, rifts are starting to emerge," said
Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. "The itch to
take profit cannot be denied."
However, he added, "both valuation and China's market
capitalisation also suggest that the bottom in last October is
indeed a secular turning point."
($1 = 6.7783 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)