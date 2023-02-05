Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

02/05/2023 | 11:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end of the morning session, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark slipped 2.3%.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic spying saga that has clouded already strained Sino-U.S. relations.

China strongly condemned the military strike on the balloon that it says was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes. Beijing said the balloon had strayed into U.S. airspace "completely accidentally".

"Undoubtedly, the incident is a negative headline for the market," said Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management. "The strong U.S. jobs report also cooled the fever of 'rate pivot' perceptions, leading to a surging dollar and a declining yuan."

In a note, ING analysts wrote, "The implication is an intensified tech war. Both sides will likely impose more export bans on technology in different industries."

China's yuan touched a near one-month low against the dollar, and markets widely expect the heightened geopolitical risks could cap further upside room of the local currency.

Foreign investors sold a net 4.4 billion yuan ($649 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect Scheme so far on Monday.

Chinese shares in consumer staples dropped 1.7% and tech giants listed in Hong Kong skidded 3.7% to lead the decline.

Meanwhile the Hang Seng benchmark is on course for the lowest close in a month, following a strong rebound since end-October as investors bet on China's economic reopening and other measures to support growth.

"After a 50% rally in the Hang Seng and much more in other major China market indices, rifts are starting to emerge," said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. "The itch to take profit cannot be denied."

However, he added, "both valuation and China's market capitalisation also suggest that the bottom in last October is indeed a secular turning point." ($1 = 6.7783 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. 3.98% 165.96 End-of-day quote.12.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.20588 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7457 Delayed Quote.1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.0795 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.63296 Delayed Quote.1.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.35% 6.79135 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
Latest news "Economy"
02/06What the world’s longest happiness study says about money
RE
02/05China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
RE
02/05U.S. to provide assistance for those affected in the Turkey earthquake
RE
02/05U.s. president biden directed usaid, federal government partners…
RE
02/05United states is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s…
RE
02/05Statement from national security advisor jake sullivan on the ea…
RE
02/05Indian market regulator seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors - sources
RE
02/05India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
RE
02/05Copper falls on stronger dollar
RE
02/05Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on strong exports
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Carlyle hires ex-Goldman executive Harvey Schwartz as next CEO
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week
3Woodside, Partners Make New Push to Advance Greater Sunrise Project
4India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
5Study: New construction financing business slumps again

HOT NEWS