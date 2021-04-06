Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh

04/06/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.7%

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China stocks retreated on Tuesday, pressured by healthcare and consumer companies, as solid economic data raised worries of policy tightening.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 5,128.01 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3% to 3,473.32.

** As of last close, the CSI300 had rebounded nearly 6% from a recent trough hit on March 25, while SSEC had gained more than 4% in the same period.

** Falling the most on Tuesday, the CSI300 healthcare index and CSI300 consumer discretionary index dropped 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

** Recent economic data has been robust, but analysts warn that it could lead to concerns of inflation and policy tightening.

** A recovery in China's services sector picked up speed in March as firms hired more workers and business optimism surged, although inflationary pressures remained, a private sector survey showed.

** The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, and well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

** If China's inflation and GDP growth data, due later this month, far beat expectations, policy tightening worries will be kindled, Huaan Securities said in a report.

** Analysts said short-term sentiment was weighed by foreign investors becoming net sellers via the Stock Connect last week and as the issuance of new mutual funds slowed substantially.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.08%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5554 per U.S. dollar, 0.18% firmer than the previous close of 6.5675.

** As of 0345 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.87% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANZHENG FASHION GROUP CO., LTD. 1.20% 9.25 End-of-day quote.-6.19%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.24% 14.32 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
CHINA GRAND AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 1.47% 2.76 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
CULTURAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO.,LTD 9.81% 2.35 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED -2.05% 12.4 End-of-day quote.-11.17%
HARBIN CHURIN GROUP JOINTSTOCK CO., LTD. -9.76% 0.37 End-of-day quote.-68.91%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 5.56% 285 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MEITUAN 9.26% 325.8 End-of-day quote.10.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.79% 30089.25 Real-time Quote.8.78%
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. -3.61% 5.6 End-of-day quote.27.85%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.21% 654 End-of-day quote.15.96%
XINJIANG SAYRAM MODERN AGRICULTURE CO., LTD -9.14% 7.36 End-of-day quote.34.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aJapan backs new IMF allocation, U.S. calls for minimum corp tax
RE
12:14aChina stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh
RE
12:13aIndian shares rebound from virus-induced sell-off; metals gain
RE
12:04aNew Zealand-Australia travel bubble to start on April 19
RE
04/05WORLD BANK  : Plastic waste is a growing menace, and a wasted opportunity
PU
04/05KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise
RE
04/05World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021
RE
04/05U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs
RE
04/05China's services sector recovery accelerates in March
RE
04/05NOMURA  : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; 2 execs to depart -sources
3NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : NOMURA : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart - sour..
4GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, ..
5BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ