China stocks fall as tensions mount before Pelosi visits Taiwan

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China stocks posted their
biggest fall in more than two months on Tuesday, as tensions
between Washington and Beijing escalated on news U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan
during the day.
Pelosi, who began an Asia trip earlier on Monday in
Singapore, was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, three
sources said, as the United States said it wouldn't be
intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she
made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
The news was enough to unsettle financial markets, which
have been shaken by the war in Ukraine, surging commodity-driven
inflation and rising global borrowing costs. Investors are
acutely sensitive to any renewed Sino-U.S. tensions as both
countries remain at loggerheads on issues ranging from trade to
technology and human rights.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.0%, to 4,107.02,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,186.27
points.
The Hang Seng index fell 2.4%, to 19,689.21, while
the China Enterprises Index lost 2.5%, to 6,702.07
points.
Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of
the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source told
Reuters, while four U.S. warships, including an aircraft
carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on
"routine" deployments.
Stocks fell across the board, with property developers
, healthcare, resources and
new energy shares all down more than 2%.
"The odds of an accident are rising," said Marko Papic,
chief strategist at Clocktower Group. "In the near-term,
investors may consider hedging such risk with a tactical short
position in Chinese equities and currency."
A visit by Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine China and the
United States' relationship, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun
said on Monday.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on
Tuesday that China has been in communication with the United
States over the expected visit.
"The Taiwan issue is far more sensitive politically. It has
to do with Chinese sovereignty. And the U.S. is challenging that
sovereignty at a time when the public in China is rather
agitated given the economic context," Clocktower's Papic said.
The latest tensions come as investors worry about the
outlook for global growth, as well as China's own economic
recovery, which has been hobbled by widespread COVID-19
lockdowns and a slumping property sector.
Chinese leaders told the government in a meeting last week
that economic growth of about 5.5% is guidance for this year and
not a hard target, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
"China and the U.S. are engaged in a complicated game due to
their own domestic constraints, prolonging the conflict and
limiting win-win outcomes," Papic added.
Tech giants listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3%, hit by
a double whammy of rising geopolitical anxiety and lingering
regulatory concerns.
Separately, the U.S. public company accounting regulator
said it will not accept any restrictions on its access to audits
of Chinese companies listed in New York.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Jason Neely)