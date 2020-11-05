Log in
China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus

11/05/2020 | 11:22pm EST

* SSEC -0.7%, CSI300 -0.7%, HSI -0.2%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.5%

* FTSE China A50 -0.7%

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday after sharp losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors, but headed for weekly gains as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,852.95 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,296.45 points.

** Dragging down the market, the CSI300 healthcare index and the CSI300 consumer staples index fell 3.9% and 1.9% by midday, respectively.

** For the week, the CSI300 index gained 3.4%, its best weekly rise since July 31, while SSEC was up 2.2%.

** While analysts expect little change in U.S. policy toward China whatever the outcome, a Biden administration is expected to bring a more nuanced, multilateral approach to trade.

** With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday.

** "No matter who wins the election, the big trend of U.S. containment against China will not be changed," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

** "Though Biden, if elected, could put more moderate restrictions (than Trump) on China's tech sector, including its 5G industry, which could help the sector and the wider market for the short-term," Zheng added.

** Investors also found support this week from a survey showing strong factory activity in China.

** Market participants expect more policy support as Beijing looks to set its next five-year plan.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 25,649.51, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 10,447.23. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 2.96% 25630.81 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
