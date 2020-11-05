China stocks fall, but see weekly gains as U.S. election in focus

* SSEC -0.7%, CSI300 -0.7%, HSI -0.2%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 1.5%
* FTSE China A50 -0.7%
SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday
after sharp losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors, but
headed for weekly gains as growing prospects of a Joe Biden
presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased
tensions between Washington and Beijing.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,852.95 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.7% to 3,296.45 points.
** Dragging down the market, the CSI300 healthcare index
and the CSI300 consumer staples index
fell 3.9% and 1.9% by midday, respectively.
** For the week, the CSI300 index gained 3.4%, its best
weekly rise since July 31, while SSEC was up 2.2%.
** While analysts expect little change in U.S. policy toward
China whatever the outcome, a Biden administration is expected
to bring a more nuanced, multilateral approach to trade.
** With his re-election chances fading as more votes are
counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President
Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's
democratic process from the White House on Thursday.
** "No matter who wins the election, the big trend of U.S.
containment against China will not be changed," said Zheng
Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.
** "Though Biden, if elected, could put more moderate
restrictions (than Trump) on China's tech sector, including its
5G industry, which could help the sector and the wider market
for the short-term," Zheng added.
** Investors also found support this week from a survey
showing strong factory activity in China.
** Market participants expect more policy support as Beijing
looks to set its next five-year plan.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to
25,649.51, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.3% to 10,447.23.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)