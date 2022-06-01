China stocks fall despite end of Shanghai lockdown

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China stocks edged lower on
Wednesday, as excitement fades about Shanghai coming out of
lockdown amid lingering concerns over the economy.
** China's bluechip CSI300 Index dipped 0.2%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%. The
indices had rebounded over the past weeks.
** Shanghai, China's financial hub, sprung back to life on
Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless
COVID-19 lockdown.
** It comes after China's cabinet announced a package of 33
measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial
policies on Tuesday to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy.
** However, analysts expect the Chinese economy to contract
in the second quarter, and the recovery to be a grinding process
heavily dependent on COVID developments, with consumers and
businesses unlikely to regain confidence immediately.
** Much has been made of the ending of Shanghai restrictions
today, with many seeming to think it offers an instant panacea
to an Asian slowdown. Unfortunately, I must add a word of
caution here," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia
Pacific OANDA.
** "China's zero-COVID strategy has not suddenly gone
away... any returning outbreaks in Beijing or Shanghai or
Shenzhen etc, will put China back to square one."
** Song Xiangqian, chairman of private equity firm Harvest
Capital, expects a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels to take
years.
** In China, banks, consumer staples
and resources shares dropped, while start-up board
ChiNext and real estate shares rose.
** S&P Global Ratings estimates the broad measure of
nonperforming assets could worsen to 6.5% for Chinese banks in
2022, as China's COVID wave could add 1.1 trillion yuan in
forborne bank loans.
** However, Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist
at Invesco, said there could be an opportunity in Chinese
stocks, whose valuations are very attractive. "In addition, I
anticipate continued monetary policy accommodation and strong
fiscal stimulus."
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)