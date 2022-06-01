Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks fall despite end of Shanghai lockdown

06/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as excitement fades about Shanghai coming out of lockdown amid lingering concerns over the economy.

** China's bluechip CSI300 Index dipped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%. The indices had rebounded over the past weeks.

** Shanghai, China's financial hub, sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown.

** It comes after China's cabinet announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies on Tuesday to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy.

** However, analysts expect the Chinese economy to contract in the second quarter, and the recovery to be a grinding process heavily dependent on COVID developments, with consumers and businesses unlikely to regain confidence immediately.

** Much has been made of the ending of Shanghai restrictions today, with many seeming to think it offers an instant panacea to an Asian slowdown. Unfortunately, I must add a word of caution here," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific OANDA.

** "China's zero-COVID strategy has not suddenly gone away... any returning outbreaks in Beijing or Shanghai or Shenzhen etc, will put China back to square one."

** Song Xiangqian, chairman of private equity firm Harvest Capital, expects a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels to take years.

** In China, banks, consumer staples and resources shares dropped, while start-up board ChiNext and real estate shares rose.

** S&P Global Ratings estimates the broad measure of nonperforming assets could worsen to 6.5% for Chinese banks in 2022, as China's COVID wave could add 1.1 trillion yuan in forborne bank loans.

** However, Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said there could be an opportunity in Chinese stocks, whose valuations are very attractive. "In addition, I anticipate continued monetary policy accommodation and strong fiscal stimulus." (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aGold touches 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar rise
RE
03:49aBrent crude futures rise by $2 to $117.60/bbl…
RE
03:49aU.s. wti crude futures rise by $2 to $116.67/bbl…
RE
03:47aGazprom cuts gas supply to Orsted and Shell Energy
RE
03:42aCOLUMN-MISSING THE MIX? CENTRAL BANK VIEW FRAMED BY FISCAL SPACE : Mike Dolan
RE
03:40aEUROPE : European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost
RE
03:38aCopper dips on dollar strength, global growth concerns
RE
03:38aJapan's Panasonic sees global car output improving this business year
RE
03:34aChina stocks fall despite end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
03:33aLondon stocks extend gains ahead of long weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation
2Novacyt S.A. (“Novacyt”, the “Company” or the &..
3ERG S p A : strengthens its solar presence in Italy. An agreement for t..
4No contest: Peltz to bring energy to Unilever board
5THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..

HOT NEWS