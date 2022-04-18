Log in
News: Latest News
China stocks fall on COVID concerns, reserve ratio cut disappoints

04/18/2022 | 03:52am EDT
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Monday, with investors disappointed about a smaller-than-expected cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) that many felt might not be enough to reverse a sharp economic slowdown.

Unexpectedly strong gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2022 failed to lift the market, with analysts saying the key question was whether authorities would make adjustments to the tough anti-COVID-19 measures.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,166.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,195.52 points. The Hong Kong market is closed for a holiday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday it would cut the reserve requirement for all banks by 25 basis points (bps), releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a slowdown.

"This is less than what the market expected, as the PBOC RRR cut has always been 50bps or higher in the past," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Analysts said the small cut may reflect concern by the Chinese central bank over inflation and U.S. monetary tightening, making further interest rate cuts less likely.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) beat analysts' expectations with a 4.8% increase in the first quarter from a year earlier, while data on March activity showed weakness in consumption, property and exports affected by COVID-19 curbs.

"We expect a stronger macro policy response in the second quarter to shore up growth, but the impact will be limited in the context of restricted mobility," said Tommy Wu, lead China economist at Oxford Economics.

Heightened global risks from the war in Ukraine, and the COVID lockdowns in China and a weak property market have roiled its financial markets, with authorities vowing to stabilize them and support the economy.

Real estate developers tumbled 4.3%, while financial and energy stocks closed down 3% each.

As a growing number of business leaders and analysts warn that a strict zero-COVID policy is triggering economic disruptions, China said on Friday it would help hundreds of companies in key sectors to resume production in locked-down Shanghai.

Sectors that will resume work include semiconductors, automobiles and the medical industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Shares in semiconductors and automobiles climbed 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively, while healthcare firms edged down 0.4%, with traders closely watching whether the resumption will be effective.

China's supply chains must be stabilized amid COVID-19 outbreaks, and authorities must ensure traffic permits for drivers are recognized across the country, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying.

Pig farmers led a 1.3% increase in the agriculture sector , as data showed China posted its highest quarterly pork production in more than three years during January through March, reflecting a boost in breeding following a disease-led decline.

To reduce funding costs, China's interest rate regulatory body is encouraging some banks to lower their deposit rate ceilings, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Bradley Perrett, Robert Birsel and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS