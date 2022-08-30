Log in
China stocks fall on COVID outbreaks; coal shares slump

08/30/2022 | 01:03am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China stocks dropped on Tuesday, as more cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions in response to rising cases, fuelling fears of a further economic slowdown.

Investors were also concerned about tightening global monetary policies, which could drain liquidity from Chinese markets and limit room for China to ease its policy further.

** The CSI 300 Index had fallen 0.5% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.6%.

** The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 1%.

** Other Asian stock markets attempted to steady as investors turned their focus to this week's U.S. labour market report to gauge if interest rate hikes that have been priced in around the world are justified.

** Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei on Monday to curb an outbreak of COVID-19.

** "Despite a decline in headline COVID cases, the actual COVID situation in China might be worsening," Nomura analysts said in a note. "Markets could once again be hit in the next couple of weeks, likely triggering another round of cuts (in GDP forecasts) by economists on the street."

** Energy companies slumped 4.3%, with coal miners shedding 5.4% to lead the decline.

** Energy stocks have gained more than 12% so far in the month, amid a supply shortage due to China's most severe heatwave in decades.

** Real estate stocks rose 1.5% after Caixin reported https://www.caixinglobal.com/2022-08-30/china-to-issue-29-billion-of-special-loans-to-finish-housing-projects-101932745.html China would issue 200 billion yuan ($29 billion) in special loans to help developers finish stalled housing projects.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.7%.

** China and the United States made a breakthrough in an audit deal, but legal experts and China watchers warn the two sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and implemented.. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -2.25% 149.197 Real-time Quote.-17.79%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.83% 949 Delayed Quote.0.52%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.56% 1064 Delayed Quote.22.15%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.62% 3723.16 Real-time Quote.-16.20%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.68% 3514.46 Real-time Quote.-14.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 6.9198 Delayed Quote.8.76%
