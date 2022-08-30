China stocks fall on COVID outbreaks; coal shares slump

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China stocks dropped on
Tuesday, as more cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions in
response to rising cases, fuelling fears of a further economic
slowdown.
Investors were also concerned about tightening global
monetary policies, which could drain liquidity from Chinese
markets and limit room for China to ease its policy further.
** The CSI 300 Index had fallen 0.5% by the end of
the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
was down 0.6%.
** The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index was down 1%.
** Other Asian stock markets attempted to steady as
investors turned their focus to this week's U.S. labour market
report to gauge if interest rate hikes that have been priced in
around the world are justified.
** Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the
world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei on Monday to
curb an outbreak of COVID-19.
** "Despite a decline in headline COVID cases, the actual
COVID situation in China might be worsening," Nomura analysts
said in a note. "Markets could once again be hit in the next
couple of weeks, likely triggering another round of cuts (in GDP
forecasts) by economists on the street."
** Energy companies slumped 4.3%, with coal miners
shedding 5.4% to lead the decline.
** Energy stocks have gained more than 12% so far in the
month, amid a supply shortage due to China's most severe
heatwave in decades.
** Real estate stocks rose 1.5% after Caixin
reported https://www.caixinglobal.com/2022-08-30/china-to-issue-29-billion-of-special-loans-to-finish-housing-projects-101932745.html
China would issue 200 billion yuan ($29 billion) in special
loans to help developers finish stalled housing projects.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.7%.
** China and the United States made a breakthrough in an
audit deal, but legal experts and China watchers warn the two
sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and
implemented..
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)