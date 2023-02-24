Advanced search
China stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions; defense shares jump

02/24/2023 | 12:02am EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday as Sino-U.S. tensions dented investor sentiment and dragged most sectors lower, though aerospace defense companies jumped.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index lost 1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7%.

** The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slumped 1.8%.

** The United States is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

** China's aerospace defense companies jumped 2% after the news, while tech giants listed in Hong Kong plunged 2.1% to lead the decline.

** On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation.

** However, Western diplomats and analysts have said China's effort to cast itself as a peacemaker on Ukraine reflects its goal to burnish its image rather than a change of stance.

** Chinese property developers tumbled 2%, new energy firms lost 1.4%, and consumer staples retreated 1.2%.

** China said it will continue to push the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the daily economy and that ChatGPT-like technology has broad applications.

** Shares in AI companies edged up 0.4%.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plunged 4.3% amid geopolitical tensions, even as the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by China scrapping COVID-19 curbs and the company's efforts to cut costs. ** Meanwhile, analysts expect some improvements in the upcoming factory manufacturing data due on March 1, as Beijing's exit from its zero-COVID strategy should boost economic activity. ** "February's manufacturing PMI data will be a key mover of China's financial markets," analysts at ANZ said in a note. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.65% 94.16 Delayed Quote.7.59%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -1.78% 6739.05 Delayed Quote.1.91%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.90% 3719.68 Real-time Quote.6.89%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.18% 3554.75 Real-time Quote.5.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.01% 75.38 Delayed Quote.3.67%
