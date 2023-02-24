China stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions; defense shares jump

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday
as Sino-U.S. tensions dented investor sentiment and dragged most
sectors lower, though aerospace defense companies jumped.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index lost 1% by the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
declined 0.7%.
** The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index slumped 1.8%.
** The United States is set to expand the number of troops
helping train Taiwanese forces, two U.S. officials said on
Thursday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and
Beijing.
** China's aerospace defense companies jumped
2% after the news, while tech giants listed in Hong Kong
plunged 2.1% to lead the decline.
** On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine,
China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and
gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation.
** However, Western diplomats and analysts have said China's
effort to cast itself as a peacemaker on Ukraine reflects its
goal to burnish its image rather than a change of stance.
** Chinese property developers tumbled 2%, new
energy firms lost 1.4%, and consumer staples
retreated 1.2%.
** China said it will continue to push the application of
artificial intelligence (AI) in the daily economy and that
ChatGPT-like technology has broad applications.
** Shares in AI companies edged up 0.4%.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plunged 4.3% amid
geopolitical tensions, even as the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by
China scrapping COVID-19 curbs and the company's efforts to cut
costs.
** Meanwhile, analysts expect some improvements in the
upcoming factory manufacturing data due on March 1, as Beijing's
exit from its zero-COVID strategy should boost economic
activity.
** "February's manufacturing PMI data will be a key mover of
China's financial markets," analysts at ANZ said in a note.
