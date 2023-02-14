China stocks fall on U.S. inflation data, geopolitical concerns

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on
Wednesday, tracking other Asian markets lower after U.S.
inflation data came in higher than expected, while geopolitical
concerns and China's economic worries dented sentiment further.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.4% at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index slipped 0.3%.
** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 1.3%,
and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.1%.
** Other Asian stocks slipped, while the U.S. dollar was
steadfast after U.S. CPI and remarks from central bank officials
worried investors that interest rates were going to be higher
for longer.
** Meanwhile, a diplomatic rift between China and the U.S.
deepened, with Beijing accusing Washington of flying
high-altitude balloons into its airspace and that of other
countries, as the U.S. military examined debris of a suspected
Chinese spy balloon it downed this month.
** Investors also awaited further evidence to prove an
economic recovery after Beijing scrapped its strict zero-COVID
policy in December.
** "The market is likely to be range-bound/correct in
Feb-March due to lack of meaningful data/policy execution, but
(could) rise in 2Q-4Q23. Whether China utilizes some new tools
to boost the economy is key," Jefferies said in a note.
** Real estate developers led Wednesday's decline after
China's official media Economic Daily said property policy
should be more precise to target real demand, and to prevent a
resurgence of speculation in the market.
** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index declined 2.2%,
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index
slumped 2.8%.
** Shares in information technology added 1.5%,
while healthcare retreated 1.2%.
** Separately, China's central bank ramped up medium-term
liquidity injections as it rolled over maturing policy loans on
Wednesday, while it kept the interest rate unchanged, matching
market expectations.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)