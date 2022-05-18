China stocks fall on concerns government stimulus inadequate

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday
following a recent recovery, dragged down by fears that policies
announced by Beijing would not be enough to revive the
coronavirus-battered economy.
** China's blue-chip index CSI300, which had
bounced more than 6% from a April 27 low, ended the session 0.4%
lower. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%.
** The market had rebounded on signs China was rolling out
more stimulus to aid an economy ravaged by the country's biggest
COVID-19 outbreak in two years.
** But Morgan Stanley said in its mid-year outlook that it
expects China's 2022 growth to come in at a below-target 5.2%,
with the drag from the COVID-zero strategy "only partially
offset by broad-based easing" as signalled in the Politburo
meeting.
** Property shares, which had rebounded on
signs of policy easing, fell on gloomy April data.
** "Housing prices dropped in more cities in April. The
sector is going through a crisis," said Zhiwei Zhang, president
and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.
** "The government policy has turned more supportive but not
overwhelmingly so ... It is not clear when the housing sector
will rebound."
** Sentiment was further dampened by data showing foreign
investors cut their holdings of Chinese yuan-denominated bonds
for the third consecutive month in April, the longest such
stretch on record.
** Bucking the trend, China's tech-heavy STAR50 index
, home to Chinese chipmakers and high-end
manufacturers, rose 0.4%.
** Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He soothed tech sector's nerves
on Tuesday, saying the government supported the development of
the sector, and wanted the battle for "key core technologies" to
be fought well.
