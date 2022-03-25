China stocks fall on hawkish Fed, U.S. regulatory concerns

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on
Friday, weighed down by concerns over hawkish comments from top
Federal Reserve officials, and U.S. delisting risks for Chinese
companies.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.8%, to 4,174.57,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%, to
3,212.24.
** For the week, the CSI300 Index declined 2.1%, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.2%.
** The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on
Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators
about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained
unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access
required by a new U.S. listing law.
** China's securities regulator had said earlier this month
that it was confident it would reach an agreement with U.S.
counterparts on securities supervision, after U.S.-listed
Chinese stocks tumbled as the first Chinese firms to be
potentially de-listed were named.
** Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would
roll out support for the domestic economy and financial market,
sending Chinese and Hong Kong stocks higher initially.
** Following the speech, "some actions have been taken by
different agencies but the market is still waiting for more
concrete actions in monetary, ADRs, real estate, big tech,
etc.," Citi analysts said in a note.
** China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus and 3,622
asymptomatic cases for March 24.
** Shares in healthcare, new energy
and machinery closed down between 3% and 3.4%.
** While consumer staples lost 1.7%, tourism stocks
dropped 2%, and transport companies
fell 2.7%.
** Chicago Fed President said on Thursday the Fed needed to
raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023
to curb high inflation before it was embedded in U.S. psychology
and became even harder to get rid of.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)