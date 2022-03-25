Log in
China stocks fall on hawkish Fed, U.S. regulatory concerns

03/25/2022 | 03:32am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over hawkish comments from top Federal Reserve officials, and U.S. delisting risks for Chinese companies.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.8%, to 4,174.57, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%, to 3,212.24.

** For the week, the CSI300 Index declined 2.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.2%.

** The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law.

** China's securities regulator had said earlier this month that it was confident it would reach an agreement with U.S. counterparts on securities supervision, after U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled as the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed were named.

** Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the domestic economy and financial market, sending Chinese and Hong Kong stocks higher initially.

** Following the speech, "some actions have been taken by different agencies but the market is still waiting for more concrete actions in monetary, ADRs, real estate, big tech, etc.," Citi analysts said in a note.

** China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus and 3,622 asymptomatic cases for March 24.

** Shares in healthcare, new energy and machinery closed down between 3% and 3.4%.

** While consumer staples lost 1.7%, tourism stocks dropped 2%, and transport companies fell 2.7%.

** Chicago Fed President said on Thursday the Fed needed to raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023 to curb high inflation before it was embedded in U.S. psychology and became even harder to get rid of. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.75055 Delayed Quote.3.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.31946 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.79709 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.1024 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.013126 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.69607 Delayed Quote.2.03%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.85% 3801 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
HOT NEWS