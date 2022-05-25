China stocks gain on economic support vows; growth concerns linger

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China stocks rallied in late
trading on Wednesday to rebound from their worst session in
nearly three weeks thanks to Beijing's economic support
measures, although gains were capped by worries over slowing
growth in the COVID-hit economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 3,983.18,
after dropping as much as 0.3% in morning trade, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,107.46 points.
Both the indexes fell more than 2% on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to 20,171.27, while the
China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 6,898.56.
** As COVID-19 outbreaks and stringent anti-virus measures
take a toll on China, global investment banks have slashed their
2022 growth outlooks for the economy to as low as 3%, marking a
huge discrepancy from the government's target of around 5.5%.
** China's financial regulators pledged to keep credit
growth stable in the property sector and help homebuyers
affected by virus outbreaks to defer mortgage payments, and the
central bank said it would use various tools to appropriately
increase credit and support economic growth.
** The capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the
virus with zero community transmission the target. Nationwide,
China reported 590 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, down from
688 new cases a day earlier.
** Sentiment was improved in late trade, as local media
including Caixin reported that China would hold a nationwide
meeting with different levels of governments to stabilise the
economy this afternoon.
** Energy and transport shares went up
more than 2% each, while utilities stocks climbed
3.1%.
** Rising geopolitical tensions sapped risk appetite, as
Russian and Chinese bombers flew joint patrols near Japanese and
South Korea air defense zones on Tuesday in a pointed farewell
to U.S. President Joe Biden as he concluded a trip to Asia that
rankled Beijing.
** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a
speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy toward China, the State
Department said.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong ended up 0.3%
after falling as much as 1% in morning trade, with Alibaba Group
down 1.5% ahead of its quarterly results on
Thursday.
** "Significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China
over a audit dispute of China companies listed in the United
States, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official
said on Tuesday.
** China and the United States are committed to reach an
arrangement on the audit inspection issue that is in line with
legal and regulatory requirements for both sides, China's
securities regulator said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)