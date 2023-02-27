Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China stocks inch higher on last trading day of Feb

02/27/2023 | 11:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up, while Hong Kong shares were mixed in the morning session on Tuesday, the last day of February, as investors put a hold on big bets and waited for economic data confirming the recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index inched up 0.04%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.07%.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.10%.

** Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.

** Income per capita in China grew by just 2.9% in real terms in 2022, after increasing by 8.1% a year earlier, returning to a growth rate similar to that of 2020 when China was battling COVID and introducing sweeping lockdowns and other restrictions.

** China's yuan rebounded to the 6.94-6.95 levels against the dollar, after a slide on Monday that took it to a two-month low and near the 7-per-dollar psychological level.

** "The data releases in coming weeks will pose the reality check on the China-reopening trade and the RMB may test the 7 psychological level given the risk of data disappointment," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

** Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets, said investors are waiting for more economic data to access the strength of the recovery.

** "The rise in tension between the U.S. and China over the issue of Russia also weighed on sentiment," Wong said, but stressed they don't think the bull market in China and Hong Kong stock markets are over.

** Among sectors, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) companies jumped 2.1% after Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for promoting the innovation and development of TCM. AI-related stocks also rose 1.3%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, while Hong Kong-listed telecom stocks gained 2.2%. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.19% 0.67274 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.20455 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.73601 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.05875 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -0.18% 6656.4 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61529 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.12% 3690.08 Real-time Quote.4.79%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.20% 3524.85 Real-time Quote.2.91%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.9524 Delayed Quote.0.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.66% 74.18 Delayed Quote.5.28%
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall Street Rebound
DJ
12:12aOaktree Capital seeks to raise $10 billion for new fund- FT
RE
12:08aGermany home prices to sink nearly 6% this year
RE
12:04aOaktree capital is seeking to raise $10bn for a new fund- ft…
RE
12:03aVolkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour
RE
12:02aMoscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
RE
12:02aJapan says no decision yet on who to attend G20 diplomats meeting in India
RE
02/28Volkswagen: china chief visited xinjiang plant on feb. 16-17…
RE
02/28Volkswagen: noted "significantly more repressive approach" in re…
RE
02/28Volkswagen: china chief saw no indication of forced labour, plan…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura : Asset Management Becomes First in Japan to Quantitatively Asse..
2Xinyi Solar Shares Drop After Weaker Annual Profit
3Wheat set for fifth month of losses; U.S. weather, Black Sea supplies w..
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise, Tracking Wall Street Rebou..
5Indian shares set for muted start on U.S. rate fears ahead of domestic ..

HOT NEWS