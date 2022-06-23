China stocks lead EM rebound; cenbank moves eyed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Turkish rate decision due 1100 GMT; unchanged decision
expected
* Philippine c.bank hikes rates by 25 bps, as expected
* Mexico inflation, retail sales data due 1100 GMT
June 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks inched higher on
Thursday, led by China after signs of support from Beijing
boosted tech heavyweights, while investors focused on a series
of central bank decisions in Turkey, Mexico, Egypt, Philippines
and Indonesia.
MSCI's index of emerging market shares ticked up
0.1%, led by Chinese and Hong Kong's key indexes
after President Xi Jinping signalled support
to the country's payment and fintech firms.
The regional currencies index slipped 0.2%,
while the safe-haven greenback eased but remained strong,
having gained ground in recent weeks as investors worry that
aggressive rate hikes by central banks could cause a sharp
global slowdown or recession. These worries have also sparked a
flight out of riskier EM assets.
"The markets continue to price in more rate hikes in
developed markets, and the question is how EM policy-makers will
respond to this changing environment, especially if there are
major shifts on the political front," said Natalia Gurushina, EM
economist at VanEck.
Turkey's lira firmed 0.5% against a steadying euro
, recouping all of Wednesday's losses. The country's
central bank is expected to hold its policy rate unchanged at
14% for a sixth meeting, a Reuters poll showed, in the face of
rampant inflation at 73.5% that shows no signs of slowing down.
Elsewhere, the Philippine peso dipped 0.6% amid a
broader risk-off. The country's central bank raised its
benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for a second
consecutive policy meeting, as expected.
The Indonesian rupiah rose 0.2% ahead of a policy
decision due later in the day where it is likely to hold rates
steady.
"It looks like there will be no surprises in Indonesia, but
it's going to be an interesting day in Mexico – bi-weekly
inflation in the morning will be followed by the central bank's
rate-setting meeting," said Gurushina.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hike its key interest
rate by a record 75 basis points to reach 7.75%, while the
Central Bank of Egypt will also hold its monetary policy
committee meeting on Thursday.
South Africa's rand, considered a considered a proxy
currency for the developing world, fell 0.6% against the dollar.
In a week dotted by central bank moves, EM shares were set
to close more than 1% lower.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)